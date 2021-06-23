With Our Favorite Weeknight Pizza Dough You’re Never More Than a Half Hour from Homemade ‘Za
The idea of making your own pizza probably seems like a whole project. Kneading and proofing the perfect pizza dough, carefully assembling the toppings, baking it off. Except… it really doesn’t have to be. In fact, you could be eating a totally homemade from scratch pizza faster than you can Postmates one from the trendy pizza place down the street. Plus, since you’re the pizza captain now, you’re in charge of everything that goes on top. Anything from stone-cold classics to cheese-free flatbreads with tons of seasonal veggies to veganized versions with high-quality dairy-free cheeses are all in play.www.vegetariantimes.com