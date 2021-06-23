Cancel
Health

Number of NHS doctors taking early retirement has tripled since 2008

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

The number of doctors taking early retirement from the NHS has more than tripled over the past 13 years, official figures show. Figures provided to The BMJ by the NHS Business Services Authority under a freedom of information request show that the number of GPs and hospital doctors in England and Wales who took voluntary early retirement or retired because of ill health rose from 401 in 2007-08 to 1358 in 2020-21.

www.eurekalert.org
#Nhs England#Retirement Age#Early Retirement#Nhs#Bmj#Bma
