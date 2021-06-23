Saint Maud

Wes Anderson's next movie is set to start filming in Spain this September, Variety reports, and Tilda Swinton is confirmed to be part of the cast. Swinton revealed that she was starring in the movie during an interview with the publication, but couldn't give much else away. "It's not about Spain," she teased, despite the movie being filmed in Chinchón, a small town south of the capital city Madrid. Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western. Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project. The American director, known for the quirky aesthetic and symmetrical set-up of his movies, currently lives in Paris and he hasn't filmed anything in the US since 2012.