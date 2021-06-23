Constance “Connie” (Ostrowski) Kloskowski, peacefully joined her Lord and Saviour on June 22, 2021. Born in New Britain to Louis and Marion (Trocki) Ostrowski on July 14, 1942, she lived most of her life in Berlin. She graduated from New Britain High School class of 1960. Connie was married to her love Peter A. Kloskowski on Oct. 19, 1979 until his death in 2012. Connie worked as a bookkeeper at St. Peter Church among other businesses during her career. She also worked for the Connecticut Eye Bank & Visual Research Foundation as a Corneal Coordinator. She was a long time member of the Rebekahs of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of CT; served as Assembly President as well as many other capacities and committees. She was President of Fairview Faith Hope and Charity Fund, Inc., as well as Treasurer of Odd Fellows Home of CT, Inc., and Odd Fellows Healthcare, Inc. Connie loved to travel to new places. She was a lover of white cats and loved her boy Toby. She liked going to the casino and could be seen playing with mermaids and buffaloes. She loved spending time with her friends and family playing cards, especially setback and loved a good steaming broiled lobster.