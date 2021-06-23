Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

Constance 'Connie' (Ostrowski) Kloskowski

New Britain Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstance “Connie” (Ostrowski) Kloskowski, peacefully joined her Lord and Saviour on June 22, 2021. Born in New Britain to Louis and Marion (Trocki) Ostrowski on July 14, 1942, she lived most of her life in Berlin. She graduated from New Britain High School class of 1960. Connie was married to her love Peter A. Kloskowski on Oct. 19, 1979 until his death in 2012. Connie worked as a bookkeeper at St. Peter Church among other businesses during her career. She also worked for the Connecticut Eye Bank & Visual Research Foundation as a Corneal Coordinator. She was a long time member of the Rebekahs of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of CT; served as Assembly President as well as many other capacities and committees. She was President of Fairview Faith Hope and Charity Fund, Inc., as well as Treasurer of Odd Fellows Home of CT, Inc., and Odd Fellows Healthcare, Inc. Connie loved to travel to new places. She was a lover of white cats and loved her boy Toby. She liked going to the casino and could be seen playing with mermaids and buffaloes. She loved spending time with her friends and family playing cards, especially setback and loved a good steaming broiled lobster.

www.newbritainherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Obituaries
City
Berlin, CT
City
Groton, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#New Britain High School#St Peter Church#Corneal#Assembly#St Paul S Church#Fairview Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.