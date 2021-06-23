Jefferson Parish council donates $225,000 to help economically disadvantaged children
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Council recently announced plans to donate $225,000 to fund early childhood education services in the community. Scott Walker, councilman at-large, told WDSU that the money will go to the Jefferson Parish Public School system before being handed over to the Jefferson Ready Start Network. The group is made up of industry professionals, local leaders and health care officials who advocate for better resources for young people.www.wdsu.com