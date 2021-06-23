Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler City Council prepares for redistricting ahead of census data

By Maleri McHam mmcham@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago
In preparation of the 2020 census data, Tyler City Council discussed Wednesday how the process of redistricting will work for the city.

Restricting is the process of using census and population data to evaluate how districts, such as city council, Congress, schools and other governing bodies, should be drawn for citizens to be represented.

Redistricting can prove to be difficult, City Attorney Deborah Pullum said. To help with the complexities involved, the city contracted with David Mendez of the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP.

Mendez has over 30 years of experience, and has been involved the last several times Tyler has had to redistrict, she said.

Redistricting is an exciting, but very challenging thing for council members to face, Mendez said.

This year proves to have new challenges due to the pandemic, he said. COVID-19 has slowed the census process, pushing back the release of official data until Sept. 20.

The redistricting timeline for the city of Tyler had to be compressed, but there is still plenty of time to accomplish what needs to be done, Mendez said. The council has approximately three months to complete this task.

Mendez said that he is there to help them build an efficient redistricting plan.

He might have the council members fill out a survey with their thoughts and suggestions about redistricting, Mendez said. After this, he will work to put together a plan.

The plan can be changed how the council sees fit, and there can even be more than one plan, he said. The goal is to do what is best for the city of Tyler, and the council members know their areas best.

Multiple people from the audience spoke of their desire to form an independent redistricting committee to promote inclusivity and diversity in the redistricting decision.

“For all of y’all that are here for the presentation, just because the presentation has concluded doesn’t mean you can’t call your councilman or you can call me,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. “Call us and, you know, give us your input and thoughts, it’s a new process for us and we welcome your input.”

Other actions

The city council adopted a resolution to purchase an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport with funds from Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Grant funds totaling $891,675.

The vehicle is completely paid for by the grant, and the old vehicle, rescue 33, will be sold once they have the replacement.

“The new aircraft rescue fire fighting vehicle will replace Rescue 33, a 1991 Osh Kosh ARFF truck,” said Airport Director Steve Thompson. “The vehicle has reached its life expectancy.”

Because the vehicle is old, the city has had to spend more than $120,000 in repairs to it, Thompson said. It’s become difficult to acquire parts needed to repair the Rescue 33.

The council approved a contract with Vortex Companies to line and repair a storm sewer pipe along College Avenue between 4th Street and 5th Street for the amount of $97,682.60.

The storm pipe is currently in need of repair because it’s allowing groundwater to enter the pipe, according to the city of Tyler. An internal lining will prevent sinkholes and possible damage to private properties.

“We will use a cured-in-place resin material that will line the inside of the pipe,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “You can install it through the manholes and it will expand inside the storm sewer pipe.”

Once the resin material cures in the pipe, it will be as strong as the pipe, Walker said.

The project will be funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund, the city said.

