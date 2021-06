As you can see, Lindstrom is one of five linemen to make the cut but one of only two guards. PFF also gave him respect earlier in the offseason when they named him the 12th best at his position overall. The Falcons have a couple of question marks across their offensive line, and they might have even more in the coming years, but Lindstrom looks like he will be a staple in Atlanta for a while. With Alex Mack now in San Francisco, he could become the leader of this group as early as this season.