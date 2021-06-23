Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MST At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sahuarita, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission.alerts.weather.gov