Golden Valley County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Roundup, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Musselshell, north central Yellowstone and east central Golden Valley Counties. This advisory does not include the city of Billings.

alerts.weather.gov
Roundup, MT
Golden Valley County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Musselshell, MT
Billings, MT
Musselshell County, MT
