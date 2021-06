The retail trading frenzy is still going strong, with meme stocks seeing some of the highest trading volumes across U.S. exchanges today. Online advertising name Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) recently started to attract the attention of retail traders. Specifically, the security rose to the top 10 trending stocks on trading-focused website StockTwits, with roughly 93% of messages reflecting positive sentiment. Plus, just last week the company announced an integration with Instacart. At last check, the shares were up 70.9% at $12.82, one of the best stocks on the Nasdaq, and earlier scoring a four-year high of $14.15.