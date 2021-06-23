‘Wiz, Jr’ plays this weekend only

Young Actors Summer Conservatory’s production is THIS WEEKEND ONLY!. Please join The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City for our one-night-only 2021 Young Actors Summer Conservatory production of The Wiz! Jr. this Saturday! The first show begins at 5:30 pm and the second show begins at 7:30 pm. Both shows are at The Gem Theater in the historic 18th and Vine District. Arrive early to explore the area or plan to stay late to experience some world-famous Kansas City jazz music at The Blue Room.