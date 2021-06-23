Cancel
Kansas City, KS

‘Wiz, Jr’ plays this weekend only

By Bob Evans
kcapplauds.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Actors Summer Conservatory’s production is THIS WEEKEND ONLY!. Please join The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City for our one-night-only 2021 Young Actors Summer Conservatory production of The Wiz! Jr. this Saturday! The first show begins at 5:30 pm and the second show begins at 7:30 pm. Both shows are at The Gem Theater in the historic 18th and Vine District. Arrive early to explore the area or plan to stay late to experience some world-famous Kansas City jazz music at The Blue Room.

www.kcapplauds.net
#Gem Theater#Kansas City Jazz#Jazz Music#African American#Brtkc
