Franklin, TN

Davis House returns to Franklin Theatre for Songwriter Night on August 13 to fight child abuse

By Graham Kilsby
lewisherald.com
 6 days ago

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce the 10th annual music event MUSIC THAT MATTERS – A Night of Songs and Stories (previously Rock the House Music Jam) featuring hit songwriters Tony Arata, Leslie Satcher and Pete Wasner. It will take place on Friday, August 13 at The Franklin Theatre. Presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, the event serves to raise funds for the services provided at no cost by Davis House to children and families in the community impacted by child abuse.

