Davis House returns to Franklin Theatre for Songwriter Night on August 13 to fight child abuse

The Rome Little Theatre has enjoyed their return to the stage at the Historic DeSoto Theatre in downtown Rome. Auditions were held early last week for the first show of the 2021-2022 season, themed “Together Again”. The show, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is slated to take the stage August 20th thru 29th. Auditions will be held in July for a couple of roles in the second show of the season, Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies”. This is a show that was supposed to have been part of the 2019-2020 season, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some of the original cast members will be part of this show, according to Chris Davidson, RLT’s Executive Director, who adds that two more actors are needed to fill a male and a female role; auditions are set for July 12th. Details are available online at www.romelittletheatre.com or via the RLT’s Facebook page. Show dates are October 1st thru 10th.