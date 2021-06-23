Cancel
Traffic accident claims life

By Graham Kilsby
lewisherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Birdsall, 79, was travelling south on Highway 48 North on Thursday, June 17 when he crossed over the center line and over-corrected. The 2006 Silverado then came back across the roadway before striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and landed on its top, coming to its final rest, read the preliminary report. Birdsall was pronounced dead on arrival.

