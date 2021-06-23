Traffic accident claims life

Ruben Terrazas, a 33-year-old Dumas man, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after a one-vehicle, roll-over accident on Dumas Avenue. According to the Dumas Police Department (DPD), 22 year-old Christopher Brian Alvidrez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup north on Dumas Avenue at approximately 11:12 pm on Sunday, June 20. The pickup struck the curb on the right. Alvidrez "appears to have overcorrected" and lost control of the vehicle. The pickup crossed both the north and south-bound lanes and ended up in the parking lot of the Family Farm Store where it struck several farm implements. This caused the pickup to begin rolling until it slammed into the side of Shiny Nails, the business next door, and a Chevrolet Suburban parked at the side of the building. The deceased man, a passenger in the pickup, was ejected as it rolled. According to the DPD, it appears he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Alvidrez was transported to Memorial Hospital. When he was released, he was arrested and booked into the Moore County Jail, charged with intoxication manslaughter. The DPD believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.