Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Songwriter U: Techniques, Tricks, Tactics & Triggers for Starting New Songs, Part One

By Paul Zollo
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago

Face your fears. And stop empowering

phony ‘writer’s block’

Sometimes trying to write a new song by going through the front door isn’t the best way. It’s the most obvious and logical method. But obvious logic, which is constructed usually by use of regular, linear thinking, is too limited to apply to songwriting. Always there is the risk of scaring away a nascent song spark by too direct of an approach. At this precarious moment in its development, that spark – that tiny flame — is a “living spirit,” as Rickie Lee Jones said, which requires gentle, loving guidance to nurture into a fullblown song. But if that unformed, unrealized song glimmer is questioned, criticized or intimidated, “you will destroy it,” said Rickie Lee. You’ll kill is before it is even born.

A song spark – not unlike a baby newly delivered into this world – needs nourishment, comfort and calm. Love helps too. Authentic love for its strengths and singularities. If you don’t feel that, or if there are aspects of the song which you feel are unlovable, work on those, and revise them. Trust your instincts.

Remember a song in formation is extremely sensitive to everything, yet unknowing of most things beyond the fundamental urge to survive. A construct of the songwriter’s psychology, it’s extremely delicate, not unlike a tiny flame one tries to bolster into a big campfire, while a winter wind keeps whipping . Your own negative ideas, such as doubting, questioning or mistrusting this spark, are like that wind, capable of snuffing out that little flame before it has a chance to grow up.

In this way, songwriting becomes a process of negotiating with one’s own interior psychology. To do that well over years -decades even- requires learning the impact of your attitudes about creativity, and specifically, songwriting. Only by becoming conscious of that which works for you and that which doesn’t, and actively avoid that which always stalls or ends the process, you won’t get past that stage.

But how do you do that? Not scaring off that glimmer of song is only the start. How do you engage with it? How do you make it feel safe? Songs, unlike baby birds, don’t learn to fly by being pushed out of the tree.

So how then? This series which will explore this phenomenon and its psychological foundation. Starting with Part II we will provide a host of creatively practival ideas, tricks, techniques and more to become expert with this delicate dynamic of bringing song spirits into the world.

On believing “Writer’s Block” is real.

(It isn’t).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrRj3_0adSdDa800

It begins with first removing all hindrances. Like ensuring one can get out of a house easily in case of fire by having no obstructions, a songwriter must also create a clear pathway. This means removing psychological obstructions created by your own ideas.

The main culprit here is the concept of “writer’s block.” It’s an unfortunately common, even rampant, concept, yet is not only erroneous, it’s dangerous. In truth, creativity and your personal success at harnessing it is entirely dependent on your ability to clear the way. This means clearing out all fear, or worry, or any negativity which can get in the way. If there are any psychological assumptions obstructing you, they need to be removed. And none of those is worse than this idea of writer’s block.

So prevalent is this concept that most people regard it as a reality, not unlike a broken arm, or Chicken Pox. It’s something unpleasant, and simply needs to be endured. It’s something which will heal in time, but can take months , depending on the fracture or fever.

By accepting this thinking , you are actively promoting the false notion that your creativity gets stopped in its tracks like blood to the heart. But it isn’t true at all. It isn’t physical. So it is important to never think in those terms. Simply using the phrase “writer’s block” empowers its reality in your life. You are telling your creative core that it is obstructed, and believing it. It’s the power of negative thinking. It’s common to all artists, as the world suppoorts this thinking.

If the reason you want to tell yourself and the world that you have caught this disease which renders you creatively powerless is as an excuse for not having to work, that’s not good for you. If that’s even partially true, then it’s time to seriously scrutinize the actual cause. Often the real cause is fear of completion; that sense that the song will never be perfect, or even close, so better to never finish it.

There can be a whole host of other reasons why your writing isn’t flowing. To expect an easy condition in which you can turn the handle and songs will flow always is unrealistic. Rather than curse the darkness for your failure to make magic every time you pick up your guitar, you should celebrate and give thanks for all the times you did connect. Don’t take that for granted by believing writer’s block has cut you off.

As the legendary Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier said, not only must you never consider writer’s block, you should take it even farther: “I never say that I had a good day or a bad day writing. Instead, I have good days and learning days.”

By accepting this thinkling , you are actively promoting the false notion that your creativity gets stopped in its tracks like blood to the heart. But it isn’t true at all. It isn’t physical. So it is important to never think in those terms. Simply using the phrase “writer’s block” empowers its reality in your life. You are telling your creative core that it is obstructed, and believing it. It’s the power of negative thinking. It’s common to all artists, as the world suppoorts this thinking.

So understand that we have good days and bad days as artists. But they are not completely random. It takes a lot of energy to do this well. If you are exhausted, you don’t have writer’s block. You need sleep.

But it also requires a lot of energy to do this and not let it go until the song is well-formed enough not to fall apart, even when incomplete. If you are simply exhausted and in need of rest, it can get really hard to write anything. If other life problems are burdening you and if you feel depressed, or anxious, that will obstruct.

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

77
Followers
218
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamont Dozier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Part One#Chicken Pox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

JP Saxe Sinks Into ‘Dangerous Levels Of Introspection’ On Debut LP

Love and loss vine together as ramblin’ red roses and barbed wire. JP Saxe’s voice is a musical delicacy with a tender, yet forceful, precision across 13 songs. Dangerous Levels of Introspection, his long-awaited debut record, pokes through noisy social feeds and blaring headlines to cut deep into the heart of the matter. Life’s impermanence ripens as sharply as new-found romance, an unlikely exchange between life and death, light and dark, joy and pain.
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Summer Salt Talks New Album And How They Reimagined Doo-Wop For The Indie-Rock World

The Texas-born indie-rock duo, Summer Salt, occupies one of the more interesting roles in the landscape of contemporary music. After quietly releasing their modern classic, “Driving To Hawaii,” in 2014, Matthew Terry and Eugene Chung began slowly but surely climbing their way up the rungs of indie notability. With no definitive “big break” moment at any point in their story, they stuck to their method of self-recording homegrown, tropical-pop singles, EPs and albums, building up a devoted fanbase among indiehead scenes across the country. Now, while they’ve never really hit the mainstream, their songs have racked up millions of streams, becoming integral parts of the soundtracks of countless folks’ lives.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

KINGS’ New Pop Single “thank me later” is Bold & Feisty

Nashville-based pop singer, KINGS, has a new single out now (dropped June 25). “thank me later” is a spunky, upbeat single, with impressive hints of R&B and soaring vocals. KINGS is definitely not shy in these lyrics, writing a song with wordcraft reminiscent of Alanis Morissette’s, but with vocals similar to Ariana Grande’s. To chat about the story behind the song and the creation process, KINGS sat down with American Songwriter for a Q&A.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Method Man Links Up With Rap Duo Jones Ink for New Song ‘Day Ones’

Method Man has hopped on a new track with Massachusetts rap duo Jones Ink titled “Day Ones.”. The track is a punchy, at times poignant ode to the power of life-long friendships: “I gotta know who’s gonna ride with me?” goes the hook, “I’m taking off, who’s tryna fly with me?/No time for fake ones, I roll with my day ones.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bastille Imagine Dystopian Future With New Song & Video, “Distorted Light Beam”

One could argue, we’re already living a dystopian fantasy. Deep in reflection, as we all were over the last year, singer-songwriter Dan Smith took it one step further to write a song imagining where society is headed next. With Bastille’s new song “Distorted Light Beam,” co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder, Smith invites the listener into a metaphorical time machine, whooshing across the universe to another time, place, and perhaps even alternate reality.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Pilgrim Bring Skill and Creativity to ‘No Offense, Nevermind, Sorry‘

Pilgrim/No Offense, Nevermind, Sorry/Horton Records. The brainchild of Tulsa Oklahoma singer, songwriter and guitarist Beau Roberson, Pilgrim could be considered a supergroup of sorts, given that his colleagues include keyboardist John Fullbright and pedal steel player Jesse Aycock, musicians who have earned their own credence through their individual endeavors. With the additional support of drummer Paddy Ryan, bassist Aaron Boehler and guitarist Stephen Lee, Pilgrim achieves the status of a formidable ensemble, one with both the credence to achieve some significant standing in the highly competitive auspices of today’s Americana world. Its apologetic title aside, it’s a clear encapsulation of Roberson’s skill and savvy as a bandleader and an ideal mesh of the group’s combined creativity.
Musicsheas.org

Songs For a New World

This contemporary song cycle directed by Amy Jakiel is the first musical from Tony award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. Fueled by a small, yet powerful cast led by Michele Marie Roberts, Songs for a New World transports us throughout the last century with effortless ease and nothing but music to guide us. Full of stories that examine life, love, and the timelessness of self-discovery, this production is a joyful celebration of the stories we weave.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Rowdy Outsider Tumble Out Of Heartbreak With New Song, “Fall Away”

“The dissolution of a long-term relationship” brought great change for Irish singer-songwriter Matthew Doyle. Frontman of indie-rock band Rowdy Outsider─also composed of musicians Sean Murtagh (drums) and Conor Whearty (guitar)─Doyle funneled not only his pain but “the realization of the huge change” which followed into a new song. “Fall Away” borrows elements of pop/punk and new wave, but it’s far more than meets the eye.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Gone Gone Beyond

We had the pleasure of interviewing Gone Gone Beyond over Zoom video!. There is an indescribable dynamic that occurs when the four members of Gone Gone Beyond are creating together. Each player of this musical hybrid family – comprised of multi-instrumentalists/singer-songwriters David Block (Los Angeles/NYC), Danny Musengo (Iowa/NYC), Kat Factor (Santa Cruz) and Mel Semé (Cuba/Barcelona) – brings a unique and diverse perspective on sound, culture, and life to the project. The synergy is magical. On their sophomore full-length album, 2030, Gone Gone Beyond delivers an urgent message of hope and change for our planet set against their inimitable brand of music, described as “mesmerizing future folk” by Consequence of Sound, that pays homage to the traditions of folk-americana songwriting while bringing together a myriad of influences from electronica, jazz, soul, and world music.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

T.Hardy Morris’ ‘The Digital Age of Rome’ Is “Not Just Another Retro-Classic Rock Album”

“It’s been a while since I was writing toward pointed things,” T.Hardy Morris tells American Songwriter over the phone from his home in Athens, Georgia. Morris, a founding member of Diamond Rug along with John McCauley, Robbie Crowell of Deer Tick, Ian Saint Pé of The Black Lips, Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, and Bryan Dufresne of Six Finger Satellite, thinks back even further to his days in the band, Dead Confederate.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: the Rod Picott Interview

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs” featuring Amanda Shires, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Mary Gauthier, Roxane Gay, and Joyce Carol Oates. Songwriter Rod Picott wrote a brand new song in response to his friend Nicholson Baker’s novel, The Anthologist for the most recent episode. Below is an edited version of the conversation Rod and I had about his and Nicholson’s work, and about the song he wrote.
Portland, ORPosted by
American Songwriter

Red Fang Dive Into Deeper Waters on ‘Arrows’

Drummer John Sherman wanted to bring something different to the next Red Fang album, so he set up his kit at the bottom of an empty swimming pool, designed by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain, and recorded several tracks. Interspersed “pool drums” are one of the elements of surprise on the 13 tracks off Red Fang’s fifth album Arrows (Relapse).
Musicboxden.com

People only like parts of songs now?

Music consumption has changed. I'ma 80s baby so i just look at music differently. For the new gen with so many options with technology and social media and such the attention span of the average person has gone down. They dont want albums they want singles. They dont want 4 minute songs they want 2. Now its to the point where 1 bar or 2 bars of a song is acceptable and u got a hit.