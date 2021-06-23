Cancel
Racine County, WI

5 Farmers Markets in Racine County

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago
RACINE COUNTY- Purchasing goods from farmer’s markets is an opportunity to support local businesses, farmers, and creators. Vendors offer fresh produce, vegetables, fruits, jams, art, homemade goods, jewelry, and even soaps. Items found at farmer’s markets are often one of a kind.

Spend time with family and friends this summer by visiting the different farmer’s markets in Racine County. Can you check every location off the list?

1. Burlington Farmers Market

Address: Corner of Washington and Pine Street in Burlington

Wehmhoff Square – Downtown Burlington

Dates: Thursdays through October 21, 2021

Hours: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Payments accepted: EBT, Farmers Market WIC Voucher, Senior’s Farmer Market Voucher, Cash, Cards

What’s offered? Produce, meats, bread, cheeses, honey, prepared food, etc.

More information: ADA accessible, special events and music in the gazebo

2. Great Lakes Farmers Market at Milaeger’s

Address: Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse- 4838 Douglas Avenue in Racine

Dates: Sundays through January 9, 2022

Hours: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Payments accepted: Cash, Credit and Debit Cards

What's offered? Click here for vendor list.

More information: Visit their website here.

3. Farmers Market @ 2210

Address: 2210 Rapids Dr. (Indoor)

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays

Hours: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Payments accepted: Various payment methods depending on the vendor.

What’s offered?

4. Caledonia Outdoor Market

Address: St. Monica’s Senior Living– 3920 North Green Bay Rd, (located adjacent to the St. Monica’s parking lot)

Operating hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays through October 28, 2021

Hours: 2 p.m. til 6 p.m.

Payments accepted: Various payment methods depending on the vendor.

What’s offered? A European Style Open-Air Market, farm-raised fruits and vegetables, homemade goods, artisan products, products made/grown by local community members

More information: Follow the Caledonia Outdoor Market Facebook page here.

5. Main Street Farmer’s Market

Address: Creative Spaces Studio, 318 E. Main St. and Main Street Mercantile, 316 E. Main St. inside the garage, parking lot, and green space behind

Operating hours: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Dates: Saturdays through October 9, 2021

Payments accepted: Cash, Credit, Debit

What’s offered? Local art, flowers, food

More information: Rain or shine, vendors wanted

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
