Natchez, MS

18-wheeler takes out power lines near Walgreen’s; traffic backs up on U.S. 61

By Jan Griffey
Natchez Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHEZ — An 18-wheeler apparently turned into the Walgreen’s parking lot at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday and took down three power lines with him. Natchez Police Lt. Ben Hewitt said the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. In addition to backing up traffic at the intersection across from Merit Health Natchez, about 470 lost power at one point, including in the Fatherland Acres neighborhood behind Walgreen’s. About 48 customers remained without power at this writing.

