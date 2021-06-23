Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hohenwald, TN

The City puts old City Hall up for auction

By Graham Kilsby
lewisherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a part of old Hohenwald's history to buy, then probably the purchase of the old City Hall might be right up your alley. The building was originally owned by Kenneth Kistler who purchased it from his sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Bogal Jones and had not been used for a number of years before being sold to The City. But when we see other historic buildings being pulled down and that includes the old Boyce Clinic that is possibly being scheduled for demolition, we need to think about saving some of our history: It isn't cheap as I can tell you first hand owning and restoring probably the oldest house in town on First Avenue..

www.lewisherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hohenwald, TN
Government
City
Hohenwald, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old City#Auction House#City Jail#The Wood#Boyce Clinic#The Court House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsCNN

House to vote to establish Capitol riot committee

Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee. At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump Organization and CFO to be charged Thursday: WSJ

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.