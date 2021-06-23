The City puts old City Hall up for auction

If you are looking for a part of old Hohenwald's history to buy, then probably the purchase of the old City Hall might be right up your alley. The building was originally owned by Kenneth Kistler who purchased it from his sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Bogal Jones and had not been used for a number of years before being sold to The City. But when we see other historic buildings being pulled down and that includes the old Boyce Clinic that is possibly being scheduled for demolition, we need to think about saving some of our history: It isn't cheap as I can tell you first hand owning and restoring probably the oldest house in town on First Avenue..