County approves $23.24M budget, slightly higher than last year

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners quietly approved a $23.24 million budget at its Tuesday work session.

The vote came after more than a month of budget hearings in which each department head presented the case for his requested budget.

The budget, which will take effect July 1, is $441,199 more than the current fiscal year’s budget, an increase of about 1.8%. County Administrator Chas Cannon said most of the difference is capital equipment, including a truck for the Tax Assessors Office, another for the county Extension agent, a planned upgrade to internet bandwidth, and service agreements for the ambulance service that cover the next six years.

He said there were also increases in property and liability insurance premiums and in maintenance costs at the county prison, a 1% merit pay increase for employees, and state-mandated cost of living adjustments and pay increases for constitutional officers.

The property tax rate to support the budget will be set Aug. 24, according to plans discussed at the work session.

Last year’s planning were hampered by a massive adjustment to the values of commercial properties. The re-valuations significantly increased the county’s tax digest, the taxable value of all the property in Colquitt County. The county commission calculates the property tax rate based on the digest and the expenditures planned in the budget.

Many commercial property owners appealed the large increases in their property values, which cast doubt on the accuracy of last year’s digest. Cannon proposed a millage rate that assumed the county lost all the appeals, but commissioners reduced it to one that assumed it won half of them.

Chief Appraiser Jim Mac Booth told commissioners Tuesday that most of the appeals have been heard. The last ones should be finished by mid-July, at which time he’ll be able to give the county a reliable digest on which to base this year’s tax rate.

When asked, Booth said not many of the appeals have gone in the county’s favor.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the county approved annual contracts that were dependent on the passage of the budget. The contracts with Serenity House, the county’s domestic violence shelter, and with the Museum of Colquitt County History will not change from last year. The contract with the Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association involves a slight increase in funding for the county’s volunteer firefighters. And the contract with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society includes a one-time contribution of $25,000.

In an unrelated vote, the county commission approved a payment of more than $800,000 to help pay off a debt early. Another payment of more than $700,000 in November will complete the payoff, according to the plan that’s been in place for several months.

Commissioners debated the wisdom of paying the bond off completely in July. It would save tens of thousands of dollars in interest, Chairman Denver Braswell argued, but he was countered by Commissioner Mike Boyd, who was concerned about how little money would be left in reserves after such a huge payment.

While the county approves its budget in June and begins operating under it in July, tax revenues don’t start coming in to fund it until December, so the government has to function on money left over from the previous year, including reserves set aside for emergencies.

In other action Tuesday the commission:

• Approved a contract returning a 2006 Chevrolet C150 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI provided the vehicle to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, but the CCSO no longer uses it, Cannon said, and the GBI wants it back.

• Considered providing insurance on ambulances operated by Colquitt Regional Medical Center. The county buys the ambulances but immediately transfers titles to the Hospital Authority of Colquitt County. The Hospital Authority provides insurance on the vehicles. Cannon said the county could get insurance on the ambulances through the Associated County Commissioners of Georgia for $50,000 a year less than the authority’s current premiums. In the hospital proposal, the Hospital Authority would reimburse the county for the premiums. Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt asked if that would make the county liable for a patient’s treatment if the ambulance transporting him was involved in an accident. When told it probably would, he expressed opposition to taking on that liability.

• Considered further limits to employees’ use of the county purchasing cards. Cannon said the administration is reviewing the purchases monthly and he believes he can handle issues through discussion with the department heads. Braswell urged rules to prevent use of the cards for food except on out-of-town trips for county business and to reduce per diem for meals when out-of-town.

• Proposed a reduction in the required road frontage within the agricultural zone. The current required frontage is 60 feet, and commissioners agreed to halve that to 30 feet. The issue came up after a landowner sought a variance last month to divide a parcel between his daughters. The land was of appropriate size, but its only road frontage was a narrow strip containing a long driveway. Dividing the land between the two daughters left each with less than the minimum road frontage. Commissioners hope reducing the required road frontage will make it easier for a landowner to divide land within the family. County Attorney Lester Castellow, who’ll draw up the ordinance change to be voted on later, warned that some lenders may require more road frontage than the county minimum, but Braswell said that would be an issue between the lender and the borrower.

• Discussed an issue with scrap metal accumulating at two residences on Old Berlin Road. Commissioners expressed concern about one of the residents, who several months ago was denied a variance to let him keep scrap cars on his property as a business but has apparently proceeded to do so without the county’s authorization. One of his neighbors now has a pile of air conditioners that he’s breaking down to sell as scrap, commissioners said. Castellow said the next step would be to file a complaint against the resident in Magistrate Court, but Compliance Officer Justin Cox said in his six years with the county he’s never had to go that route; he’s always been able to work with property owners to get their land cleaned up.