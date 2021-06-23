Morgan Stanley Told Its Employees They Need To Be Vaccinated To Return To Work: Here’s A Theory As To Why The Bank Is Doing This

Employees at Morgan Stanley must be vaccinated if they want to return to their desks in New York City under new rules put in place by the firm. Staff at the bank have been told that starting July 12, all workers entering the company’s buildings in the city and Westchester County will have to confirm they have been immunized, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employees will be required to state their vaccination status by the first of next month. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman believes it will only be a few workers who won’t get the shot.