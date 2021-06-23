Cancel
Morgan Stanley Told Its Employees They Need To Be Vaccinated To Return To Work: Here’s A Theory As To Why The Bank Is Doing This

By Jack Kelly
Forbes
 7 days ago
Top-tier investment bank Morgan Stanley told its bankers, brokers and traders that workers who haven’t been vaccinated won't be allowed to return to its New York City and Westchester County offices. Additionally, the bank’s employees in the New York area will be called upon to attest to their vaccination status by July 1. If a staff member isn’t vaccinated, they would have to continue working remotely.

