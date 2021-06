Penn Valley, Cal. (SBG) — More than a year after Spotlight on America first reported on controversial 'Red Flag' laws designed to curb mass shootings, there is new action from the Department of Justice. Just last week, the agency laid out a roadmap to help states craft their own versions of the law, which gives law enforcement and others another option to confiscate guns from people in crisis. Opponents argue these laws violate peoples' rights, but there's a renewed push to spread them across the country.