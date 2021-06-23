Cancel
Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs Town Column: June 25

By Richard Lewis Taylor
 6 days ago

Juneteenth Celebration, Father’s Day and a cottage blessing intersected on Pennacook avenue this past Sunday. Fintech entrepreneur Kahina Van Dyke and family hosted tours of the historic Dunmere Cottage. The property was originally constructed on Circuit ave. in 1880 but was relocated to Pennacook in 1910. Kahina and her husband Claudio Casarotti own their own cottage across the street from Dunmere and watched prospective buyers come in and out of the property as it was listed for sale. Hearing that far-away investors were considering purchasing the property for a short-term flip, they had other ideas. They wrote the sellers a three-page letter, explaining that they wanted to preserve this legacy property and give it the restoration that it deserved. When it was all over, they consummated the purchase!

