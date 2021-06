After another visit from The Spoiler Finger (along with its "plus one") and a casting change that sees Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) taking over the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante from Chris Conrad, Peacemaker James Gunn and the team are under the gun (okay, not really but it was too good to pass up) to get filming wrapped so that HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series sticks its January 2022 premiere landing. So that means Saturday shoots and Gunn checking in from the set of the John Cena-starring series via Instagram. Except for a vague image on a monitor with two pairs of legs (and the potential for two other people, blocked by equipment ), there's not much to gather from the first two images. But it's all worth it for the third image, the return of the ever-popular porch frog (though we're not quite sure everyone's a big frog fan).