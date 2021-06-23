Cancel
PSA: McDonald’s Is Launching A New Rewards Program

By Amy Luo
spoonuniversity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! You can finally get rewarded for all those late night McDonald’s runs after long days of studying. On July 8, McDonald's is releasing MyMcDonald’s Rewards, their first nationwide loyalty program to reward customers for ordering their favorite items. Members will get the chance to accumulate points, allowing them to unlock freebies like a delicious cheeseburger, their famous fries, or a classic vanilla cone, just to name a few.

spoonuniversity.com
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

McDonald’s expanding loyalty program nationwide next month

McDonald’s fans across the country will soon be able to start earning rewards on meals, according to reports. The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that its MyMcDonald’s Rewards program will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting on July 8. According to the announcement, loyalty members will receive 100 rewards points...
Food & Drinksinvesting.com

McDonald’s, Chipotle Shares Gain On Loyalty Program Plans

Investing.com – Shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) were up in the session underway so far on Tuesday on their plans for their respective loyalty programs. McDonald’s was up 0.7% while Chipotle gained 1.5% as the two set out to retain the jump in customers in post-Covid...
Restaurantsmorningbrew.com

McDonald’s rolls out its first-ever loyalty program

You want fries with that burger? That’ll be 1,500 points. Yesterday, McDonald’s announced its first-ever US loyalty program will launch on July 8 after months of testing. Rewarding opportunities: As the pandemic hastened the shift to digital, fast food chains like Mickey D’s are doing what they can to keep loyal customers lovin’ it.
Restaurantshotradiomaine.com

(News) McDonald’s is Launching Loyalty Rewards Program

McDonalds just announced that they are gonna be debuting their loyalty rewards program on July 8th! Since mid 2020 they have been developing and researching the program and are finally ready to launch. Every $1 you spend will equal out to 100 McPoints. They have not confirmed that they’ll be called McPoints yet but to me that sounds like an absolute no brainer.. You’ll be elgible to recieve 1,500 points after your first purchase with the program. Some items you can buy with points include Happy Meals, Big Macs, Fries and more! Will you be signing up?!
Retailhypebeast.com

The Whitaker Group Launches a New Product Collaboration Program

The Whitaker Group has introduced COLOR CODE, a product collaboration program that empowers Black and minority brands and designers to create exclusive capsule collections, pieces and goods with The Whitaker Group’s retail outposts like A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB and Prosper. The purpose of the new program is to...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Walmart launches new digital cash rebate program

Walmart is partnering with cash back rewards platform Ibotta to provide access to hundreds of cash rebates for online and mobile purchases. Through this new partnership, Walmart customers will have access to hundreds of cash rebates on popular products. Unique to this program, rebates will be redeemed and cash provided directly to customers’ Walmart accounts. Customers can then apply the cash toward activities such as future Walmart purchases, a Walmart+ membership, and grocery delivery. The program expands a collaboration Walmart and Ibotta launched in 2018.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

McDonald’s introduces loyalty program as part of digital push

McDonald’s on Tuesday announced MyMcDonald’s Rewards, its first nationwide loyalty program that will give customers the ability to earn points with their orders. MyMcDonald’s Rewards will be available through the McDonald’s app at participating restaurants nationwide on July 8, though some cities are already offering it. The rewards program is...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 6/22/21: McDonald’s launching a loyalty program in July, airlines wanting stiffer penalties for unruly passengers, and how companies can stand out against their competitors

Segment 1: Vaughn Moore, President and CEO of AIT Worldwide Logistics, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about what AIT Worldwide Logistics does, how his business was impacted by the pandemic, the challenges of running the company during the pandemic, how he is able to find great talent and how he plans to grow the company in the next few years.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus Business First

Wendy's customer satisfaction dips in latest ACSI report

Customer satisfaction with restaurants remains steady, though one locally based operator has taken a step back. According to the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index’s report on the restaurant industry, overall satisfaction fell 0.4% to 77.6 on the group’s zero to 100 scale. Limited service/fast food satisfaction remained steady at 78...
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Testing New Drive-Thru Feature That Could Eliminate Jobs

Your next stop through the McDonald’s drive-thru may be a little different. The beloved fast-food chain, already known for its fan-favorite French fries, Big Mac and Happy Meal, is hoping to be known for its technology, as the Golden Arches is testing automated drive-thru ordering at 10 locations in Chicago, an option that has the potential to roll out to other locations nationwide, and possibly globally, in the future.
RestaurantsThrillist

These Are the Restaurant Chains Americans Are Happiest With

The pandemic crushed the restaurant industry, forcing eateries to shut their doors, lay off staff, and, in many cases, pivot to delivery and takeout. Still, employees showed up and gave customers the best service they could under unprecedented circumstances. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), their hard work paid off. The annual survey of 19,423 customers, which ranks full-service restaurants as well as fast-food chains on a scale from 0 to 100 using criteria such as restaurant cleanliness, food quality, speed, and more, found that satisfaction increased across the board during the pandemic.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The 1980s McDonald's Sandwich You Probably Forgot About

With the seemingly endless news of television and movie franchise reboots, the resurgence of popular 90s fashion trends, and the return of some of our most treasured childhood snacks, it's clear that nostalgia is one of the major themes of the 21st century, and we are not mad about it. Naturally, some major players in the restaurant industry are also getting in on the trend, like Pizza Hut, which has re-introduced its 1997 menu classic The Edge, while Burger King is toying with the idea of bringing back its iconic crown-shaped chicken nuggets. Of course, the most famous fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's, has followed suit as well, delighting fans by bringing back some classic menu items like the McRib and the Bacon McDouble, as well as the perfect drink to wash it all down with: Hi-C Orange.