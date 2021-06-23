PSA: McDonald’s Is Launching A New Rewards Program
Good news! You can finally get rewarded for all those late night McDonald’s runs after long days of studying. On July 8, McDonald's is releasing MyMcDonald’s Rewards, their first nationwide loyalty program to reward customers for ordering their favorite items. Members will get the chance to accumulate points, allowing them to unlock freebies like a delicious cheeseburger, their famous fries, or a classic vanilla cone, just to name a few.spoonuniversity.com