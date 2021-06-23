Celebrating 25 years of Super Mario 64, the father of 3D platformers

Fans of LEGO's Super Mario line will be happy to know that new character packs based on the franchise will be released later this summer. In total, there will be 10 character packs, including a Bullet Bill, a Boo, a 1-Up Mushroom, and more. For longtime Mario fans, these character packs should prove to be exciting additions to the overall collection! The new character packs are slated to release on August 1st, which also happens to be the same day that LEGO will be releasing the Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, but the packs will be compatible with both of Nintendo's mustachioed plumbers.