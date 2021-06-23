Celebrating 25 years of Super Mario 64, the father of 3D platformers
Super Mario 64 needs no introduction. Most of us have probably played it, and if you haven’t, go play it right now! On this day 25 years ago, June 23, 1996, Super Mario 64 was released in Japan along with Nintendo 64. This was an especially important game for Nintendo, as it spearheaded the transition from 2D to 3D visuals. It previously experimented with 3D with the Super Nintendo’s SuperFX chip for the likes of Star Fox. However, the launch of Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64 with Nintendo 64 truly marked the start of a new era for the company.www.nintendoenthusiast.com