Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Celebrating 25 years of Super Mario 64, the father of 3D platformers

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Mario 64 needs no introduction. Most of us have probably played it, and if you haven’t, go play it right now! On this day 25 years ago, June 23, 1996, Super Mario 64 was released in Japan along with Nintendo 64. This was an especially important game for Nintendo, as it spearheaded the transition from 2D to 3D visuals. It previously experimented with 3D with the Super Nintendo’s SuperFX chip for the likes of Star Fox. However, the launch of Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64 with Nintendo 64 truly marked the start of a new era for the company.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koji Kondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super Nintendo#Pilotwings#Bob Omb Battlefield#First Power Star#Peach S Castle#Super Mario Odyssey#Nintendo Switch#Super Mario 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Celebrating 20 years of monkey magic

Hi all! Welcome back to the world of Super Monkey Ball!. It’s been nearly 20 years since the first Monkey Ball graced arcades – banana joystick and all. An icon of its day, it wowed fans with its elegant design, delightfully simple gameplay, and wacky fun. Though the arcade game would inspire many wonderful adventures for AiAi and his monkey friends, the inventive originals – Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe – still stand apart as the gold standard of the series.
Video GamesComicBook

New LEGO Super Mario Character Packs Revealed

Fans of LEGO's Super Mario line will be happy to know that new character packs based on the franchise will be released later this summer. In total, there will be 10 character packs, including a Bullet Bill, a Boo, a 1-Up Mushroom, and more. For longtime Mario fans, these character packs should prove to be exciting additions to the overall collection! The new character packs are slated to release on August 1st, which also happens to be the same day that LEGO will be releasing the Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, but the packs will be compatible with both of Nintendo's mustachioed plumbers.
Video GamesPolygon

Six Super Mario kaizo trolls that surprise and delight

Trolls are the most recognizable element of ultra-hard Mario hacks and levels, known as kaizo. A simple, unexpected obstacle is not only funny but also creates that special sauce that makes kaizo so fun to watch. But not all trolls are created equally, and many creators use different interpretations of the concept to subvert players’ expectations.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Lego leak reveals Super Mario airship

Amazon Australia has revealed Bowser's Airship, the next big addition to Lego's Super Mario range (thanks, TheBrickFan). Bowser's Airship is one of the largest Super Mario sets we've seen so far. Clocking in at over 14 inches, this 1152-piece addition provides one of the best-looking builds of the entire range.
Video GamesPolygon

Mario Golf: Super Rush The Great Trials

Now that Mario Golf: Super Rush’s Gold Adventure has gotten good and weird, it’s time to go claim the Lightning Sword from The Spirit. Obviously. In this guide, we’ll give you tips for completing The Spirit’s Great Trials — The Trial of Distance, the Trial of Loft, and the Trial of Timing — and help you win the boss fight against the knight.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Super Mario World Widescreen Project Released

I play a lot of retro games, and quite honestly, playing them in 4:3 is absolutely fine with me. I even play a lot of games on 9×16 vertical monitors, but I do love the occasional arcade shooter. However, Widescreen monitors tend to be fantastic for platform gaming, and Super Mario World is certainly one of the greatest in the genre. Well, now you can enjoy both widescreen and Super Mario World together!
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Preload & Unlock Times

It’s been seven long years since we last received a new entry in the Mario Golf series, but the wait is finally over. Mario Golf: Super Rush comes to Switch bringing with it some classic Mushroom Kingdom-style golfing action, as well as some fresh takes on the sport, too. With a roster packed with iconic characters… and King Bob-Omb, players are sure to find a character they’re happy taking round the vibrant and colorful courses in the game. If you just can’t wait to begin playing, you may be wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush preload and unlock times are.
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

3D Printed Nintendo Switch Game Cartridge Holder Inspired by Mario Kart

The 3D printed Nintendo Switch game cartridge holder looks like a symbolic blue shell in Mario Kart, but don’t worry, it will never let you behind your competitors. This is a creative and eye-catching Switch game card case built by 3DMakerist, a British 3D printing studio. The holder measures approx 10 x 11 x 9cm. As shown in the images, it’s shaped as a Blue Shell, the most hated item in Mario Kart series, and it features accurate contours and details.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Nintendo 64 and Super Mario 64 turn 25 years old today

Today marks 25 years since the original Japanese release of the Nintendo 64 and its seminal launch title Super Mario 64. The Nintendo 64, originally dubbed Project Reality and then the Ultra 64, was released in Japan on June 23, 1996, before coming to North America in September 1996 and Europe in March 1997.
Video GamesNintendo Life

The First Review For Mario Golf: Super Rush Is Now In

There are a lot of Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, but one upcoming release that's just around the corner is Mario Golf: Super Rush. In fact, it's out next week!. Ahead of the latest entry, the famous Japanese publication Famitsu has shared the very first review of the game. As you might already know, this outlet uses a special system where four reviewers rate the game between one and ten, and then combine the scores together to create a rating out of 40.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

How Super Mario 64 Revolutionized Gaming

The Nintendo 64 was in heavy demand upon its release in 1996. Time Magazine called it “that rare and glorious middle-class Cabbage Patch-doll frenzy.” Nintendo’s third home video game console (nicknamed N64) was launched with two games outside of Japan: Pilotwings 64, and Super Mario 64, arguably one of the greatest video games to date, and one which all platformers would be compared to henceforth. Super Mario Bros. defined the standards for side-scrolling platform games in 1985, and with Super Mario 64, Nintendo took the franchise to a whole new level.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Looking Back to 1996 with Super Mario 64 – Let’s-a Go!

Some games need no introduction. Super Mario 64 was a truly groundbreaking leap into glorious 3D for everyone’s favourite mustachioed plumber. What really brought it home was Mario’s adorable little face in the main menu, which you could interact with by prodding him to get a feel for just how well-realised he was in three dimensions.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Review – Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch

Set your eye on the albatross prize with Mario Golf: Super Rush as you putt in style for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. Will you dash to success in the reimagined mode Speed Golf, or will you take on the wild weather in the return of story mode with Adventure Golf? Whatever your play style, Super Rush has you covered. But will the latest title in the series be a birdie or a bogey? Let’s find out…
Video GamesPolygon

Mario Golf: Super Rush is the best Mario sports game in over a decade

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a brilliant revival of one of Nintendo’s oldest spinoffs, and it’s unquestionably the best Mario sports title since the days of the GameCube and Game Boy Advance. Camelot, the studio responsible for both the best and the worst Mario Golf games, has cobbled together something new, taking the series’ best bits and binding them with one of the strangest and most significant tweaks to a major sports game since the “action sports” era of NFL Blitz.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Kazuya From Tekken to the Roster Tomorrow; New In-Depth Video Hosted by Sakurai

Nintendo is preparing for the launch of Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima to join the roster of Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29, 2021, as part of the Challenger Pack 10 DLC. “With the addition of Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, yet another long-running, historic video game franchise joins the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The new fighters introduced to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through DLC offer players even more ways to battle it out, with additional strategies to perfect and new skills to learn.”
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play with friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush

One of the best things about spinoff Mario games is that they usually have multiplayer worked into them that is fun and brings a breath of competitiveness to the mix. Mario Golf and the other Mario sports games have always welcomed multiplayer games to the mix because it made the most sense. If you are getting tired of playing alone and want to challenge your friends in Speed Golf, here is how you can play online with your friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush.