Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Vineyard Haven Town Column: June 25

By Nancy Gardella
vineyardgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news! American Legion Post 257 has brought back their famous lobster roll and clam chowder dinners. The menu is available very Tuesday night through August at the Legion post on Martin Road. Eat in or take out between 4:30 and 7 pm. A lobster roll comes with a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a slice of watermelon. All a bargain at twenty dollars. Clam chowder is five dollars per bowl. This cause is a one: to raise money for our veterans. I am so looking forward to seeing my friends again.

vineyardgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster Roll#American Legion Post#Legion#Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sweet Home, ORsweethomenews.com

Around Town June 30, 2021

Sweet Home P.E.O., Chapter DD, is holding its annual berry sale through July 9. The organization, which offers scholarships to support local women’s pursuit of higher education, is offering Columbia Star blackberries and blueberries, flash frozen and packed in plastic pails – ideal for making jams, jellies and desserts, all available from your Sweet Home P.E.O., Chapter DD.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Town Column: July 2

Independence Day celebrations are all about family gatherings as we celebrate the red, white and blue and salute the birth of a new nation. My daughter Caroline and her family have arrived. Her childhood friends Robin Carroll and Jeffrey Jackson are arriving shortly thereafter. Jeffrey has recently relocated from New Jersey to Atlanta and all are anxious to hear about his professional transition. His move has been made easier by the hospitality of Ivy Redd and her family. She too has recently alighted from the Oak Bluffs ferry with her three children. Robin’s parents, Ronald and Charleen, will be surprising their grandchildren with a new deck and furnishings for their new patio and landscaping touches. Just in time for the cookouts!
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Chappaquiddick Town Column: July 2

Rumor has it that Chappy Ferry Capt. Brock Callen will be teaching a U.S. Coast Guard licensing course this winter through ACEMV, the adult and continuing education institution on Martha’s Vineyard. It isn’t listed on their website yet but you can subscribe to their email newsletter at the bottom of the home page. Dozens of Islanders attained their maritime licenses through Brock’s course back when he taught for Sail MV.
Politicspalmbeachcivic.org

Our Town with William Kelly : June 28, 2021

Residents urge authorities to boost public notice about toxic waterways. Area residents told the state’s Blue Green Algae Task Force Wednesday that they need to be informed, with more visible signs, so they will know when tests have shown unsafe levels of toxins in the waterways. Pamela McAfee said she...
Politicsconwaydailysun.com

Eaton Town Column: Fourth of July celebrations at Eaton Beach

Yes, the Eaton Fourth of July party will begin on Sunday, July 4, at around noon. I would love to have helpers to set the tables around 10:30 that morning. Also, on Saturday, July 3, we will be setting up the tent at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Beach. We need strong arms and legs and backs, so please come help out. The way this big wonderful celebration runs, everybody who can, please bring a dish to share with family, friends, and townspeople. It could be a special hors d’oeuvre, a sassy salad, a delectable dessert, a cool casserole, stuffed peppers, whatever you choose to share with everyone else.
Seward, NE1011now.com

Our Town Seward: June 28-July 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Seward has much to offer both residents and visitors. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 News, we will celebrate “Our Town Seward.”. During the week of June 28 through July 2, we will feature stories from the 4th of July city. We’ll take a closer look at what makes Seward a great place to live.
Washington, VARappahannock News

Washington column for June 24

The town had been without a resident physician for many years until 1974, when Werner Krebser, M.D., and Jerry Martin, M.D., purchased a 0.871-acre parcel straddling town lots 42 and 43. Krebser and Martin obtained permission from the Washington Town Council to build a full-time medical clinic on the property and, in January 1975, the new brick building housing the Rappahannock Medical Clinic was opened.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Column: June 25

Don’t you just love it when people minimize or deny something because they themselves have not experienced it? I am guilty of this sort of denial when it comes to bacteria at the beach. Upon seeing a sign last week at the Coca-Cola stream, warning of high bacteria levels, I reflected on the many gallons of that tannin-stained water I have probably ingested over my lifetime without a single infection or a rash. The same goes for Seth’s Pond, back before anyone thought about testing the water regularly. We used to call it “cesspool” but that didn’t stop us from gargling mouthfuls of it.
South Haven, MIPosted by
99.1 WFMK

South Haven Ranked As Best Underrated Beach Town In The US

When you think of some of the most well known and popular beach towns in the country, you might think of Miami Beach in Florida. Myrtle Beach in North Carolina, Waikiki in Hawaii, and Malibu in California may cross your mind too. These are all famous, globally recognized places. But what about underrated beach towns?
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

About Town – June 21, 2021

"You will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of God." Philippians 2:15-16 Joyce and Cardon Berry are such blessings to our community. They found a standing flower box that matches the one that Janet and Jerry Frederick set in front of the National Park Service office. Every evening, Joyce drives down to the senior center and waters the pretty yellow and white blossoms she planted. When Eads senior citizens gathered for their monthly noon meeting last week, they were greeted by the pretty blossoms and the red-white-and blue decorations at the center. Thank you to Gail Voss and Sylvia Weeks, who bought more patriotic decorations for our center. Gail worked for two days to make bread dough for the bierocks for the main entre' and they were very good. We were pleased to have Loy and Betty Jones come from Colorado Springs for our dinner. Sylvia Weeks and Larry Michael were first in line because it was their birthday month. Madonna Pollreis read the minutes and Joyce Berry gave a Treasurer's report and said that bids have been accepted for adding more electric wiring to the north side of the room. This may have to wait a bit because we have a birthday party and wedding already scheduled for July. We will have coffee hour for men and women every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., and card games on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Williamsburg, VApilotonline.com

Last Word on Zoom towns, June 19

Can someone help me understand? I realize that the City Council is motivated by tax revenue, which translates to growth, but many of us — maybe most of us — like our small town. Do we really want to be a “Zoom town?” We spend a lot of money trying to attract industries and businesses; we apparently want more and more people to come and demand more big box stores and the convenience of having everything just around the corner; but I say, stop the madness and leave our small town quaint as it is. Thank you.
Yorktown, NYhamlethub.com

Yorktown Chamber President’s Column June 2021

I remain extremely excited that our state’s reopening efforts are well underway and The Yorktown Chamber of Commerce has some exciting events and initiatives on the horizon that I would like to share. SUMMERFEST: This great event is nearly upon us and will commence at 11 am on June 19th...
Bartlett, NHconwaydailysun.com

Bartlett Town Column: Fourth of July parade is back

The Bartlett Public Library will be opening for browsing Monday, June 21. For the time being the hours will be Monday 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This opening will be brief as we will be closing for renovation July 6 for what we hope will be a maximum of three weeks. The July book discussion is canceled and Inter-Library Loan will be suspended for that time period. Patrons are encouraged to come in and stock up on reading materials. Due dates will be extended and as usual will not be charging fines. Library email will be checked regularly but books will be in storage so circulation will not be possible.
Upper Lake, CALake County News

Western Region Town Hall meets June 16

UPPER LAKE, Calif. — The Western Region Town Hall will meet on Wednesday, June 16. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Habematolel community center, 9460 Main St. in Upper Lake. The agenda includes drought, fire preparedness citizens patrol and many other community based concerns. All are welcome...
Pine Haven, WYSundance Times

Disaster averted for town of Pine Haven

Wildfire came so close to Pine Haven last week that flames were clearly visible from residents’ back yards on the northwest end of town. Fortunately, thanks to the combined efforts of 85 firefighters from numerous local units, it was brought under control with the loss of just one home. The...
Town Creek, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Town Creek fireworks show June 27

TOWN CREEK — A community fireworks show is set for the Town Creek Ball Park on Sunday, town officials said. Hosted by the Lawrence County Dream Center, the free event will start at 6:30 p.m. with children’s activities, a cornhole tournament and live music. Organizers said refreshments will be for sale.
SoccerSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: June is so SPECIAL for me

Once again, we have had the opportunity to experience an extra special June. This adventure started 50 years ago and thankfully, continues on today. This year’s adventure was somewhat another result of COVID-19. As I have claimed many times, all things can be blamed on COVID-19 if you are looking for an excuse, as we all seem to do. In our case we had not seen our son’s family in Massachusetts for approximately 18 months, and not being able to visit with them was painful. Yes, there had been FaceTime on the phone, but seeing and enjoying our grandchildren in person was greatly missed.
New Gloucester, MEngxchange.org

Patti’s June 18 “Inside New Gloucester” column

Strawberry Moon Celebration showcases talent, local PYO. Pocket Full of Mumbles will be performing at the Strawberry Moon Celebration on June 24, 25 and 26 at Gillespie Farms. File photo. Join a community festival held in 30 acres of fields, where guests will be treated to bluegrass tunes provided by...
Lynn Haven, FLwaltonoutdoors.com

Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve set to open June 29

The City of Lynn Haven will celebrate the grand opening of the Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve on June 29 at 9 a.m. The new Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve is located behind Deer Point Elementary School on CR 2321, and nestled along North Bay and McKithen’s Bayou.