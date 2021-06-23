Vineyard Haven Town Column: June 25
Great news! American Legion Post 257 has brought back their famous lobster roll and clam chowder dinners. The menu is available very Tuesday night through August at the Legion post on Martin Road. Eat in or take out between 4:30 and 7 pm. A lobster roll comes with a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a slice of watermelon. All a bargain at twenty dollars. Clam chowder is five dollars per bowl. This cause is a one: to raise money for our veterans. I am so looking forward to seeing my friends again.vineyardgazette.com