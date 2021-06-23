Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Announced for August Release
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge had some brutal and bloody fighting, and seeing the origin of the rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero in an animated film was a treat. The film was loosely adapted from the video game, and we had Scorpion saving Liu Kang from defeat at the hands of Goro. Today, a sequel has been announced along with its release date. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios.nerdreactor.com