Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Announced for August Release

By John Nguyen
nerdreactor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge had some brutal and bloody fighting, and seeing the origin of the rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero in an animated film was a treat. The film was loosely adapted from the video game, and we had Scorpion saving Liu Kang from defeat at the hands of Goro. Today, a sequel has been announced along with its release date. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios.

nerdreactor.com
