I’m a Foster Care Attorney and a Gay Man Fostering a Child With My Husband. Here’s What SCOTUS Got Wrong Last Week

Coming out may not be an easy thing to do for many kids. In a society that places a lot of importance on heteronormativity, anything that differs from the norm is seen as wrong. But when kids build up the courage to be themselves and come out to their parents, who continue to love and support them, as they should, it warms the heart. To be accepted for who they are, unconditionally, is the greatest type of love one can experience. And a family that goes the extra mile to make their gay daughter feel loved and included is the best gift she could ask for.