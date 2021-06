Penei Sewell: Malaeimi, American Samoa. If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?. Sewell: Definitely some food spots. [If they go to] Utah, Island Grinds. That's my favorite spot there. They have this pupu chicken, it's like a deep-fried sweet type of chicken with their special soy sauce. That's my favorite thing. And on the island, wherever you go.