Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NEO: The World Ends with You demo revealed early, may drop very soon

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEO: The World Ends with You launches on July 27, and Square Enix has been hyping it as expected on Twitter. However, today Square Enix tweeted a video (subsequently deleted) for the game that casually announced a NEO: The World Ends with You demo will be playable either today or very soon, apparently, because it outright states, “Play the demo now!” The demo is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but series producer Tetsuya Nomura is expected to talk about the game at noon in Japan (roughly six and a half hours from now). It stands to reason the NEO: The World Ends with You demo may hit the Switch eShop and other platforms after that.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#The World Ends With You#Neo#Square Enix#The Nintendo Switch Eshop#Nintendo Ds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Neo: The World Ends with You demo arrives on PlayStation June 25

Transport yourself to Shibuya this week and get a taste of what awaits you in the Reapers’ Game —the Neo: The World Ends with You demo is coming to PS4 this Friday, June 25! You’ll be able to experience the first two days within the Game, playing as protagonist Rindo as you undertake missions, fight in stylish and groovy combat, and listen to some banging tunes in the dazzling streets of Tokyo. Your progress made in the demo can carry over to the full game when it releases on July 27, so get a head start on collecting pins and leveling up your party!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

OlliOlli World demo hands-on impressions — You can grind your own way

Playing an early demo for OlliOlli World for the first time feels a lot like entering a kind of zany cartoon wonderland, which is precisely what developer Roll7 is aiming for. The third installment of the skateboarding franchise stands worlds apart (no pun intended) from its predecessors with its 3D graphics, bright colors, and cast of characters. According to Roll7 co-CEO and co-founder Tom Hegarty, the studio wanted to diverge from the traditional super-tough gameplay that defined previous OlliOlli games and present a skateboarding game that’s more approachable for more casual players like me.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Neo: The World Ends With You is getting a PS4 and Switch demo tomorrow

Ahead of the game’s release in July, Neo: The World Ends With You will be getting a demo so you can try out the anticipated follow-up to the cult DS game yourself. Last night, the Square Enix Twitter account posted a new trailer for the game that showed off some new elements and gameplay – but there was one little morsel it seems they didn’t intend to share: the confirmation that a demo is coming to the game.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

This playable procedural climbing demo is very cool

The debate between whether it's better to climb by simply pushing forward, Assassin's Creed-style, or through deliberate action, Mirror's Edge-style, misses the point that climbing is always cool. A tech demo by UpRoom Games reminded me just how cool climbing is today. It's a greybox playground for you to climb around with a procedural animation system that shifts your weight and positions your hands and feet. Watch a video of it below.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Neo: The World Ends With You free demo will carry progress to the full game

Neo: The World Ends With You is getting a demo that will carry progress to the full game. If you've had your sights set on Neo: The World Ends With You, Square Enix has announced, through a new trailer that a playable demo will be available. The demo will be free and goes live on June 25 for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Square Enix also detailed that any progress in the demo will be transferred over to purchased versions of the game on the same platform.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NEO: The World Ends with You New Screenshots Showcase Reapers, Gameplay Mechanics and More

New NEO: The World Ends with You screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at Square Enix's upcoming role-playing game. The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase some of the new Reapers, new gameplay mechanics like Mental Notes, which keep track of what players have to do to complete the Reaper' Game missions, Social Network, a relationship chart that keeps track of every character Rindo meets, Dive and more. The new screenshots also provide a new look at the game's unique combat system.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Neo: The World Ends With You Shows Off Shinjuku Reapers and Pins

Square Enix has released a boatload of new information for Neo: The World Ends With You. They've introduced the Shinjuku Reapers, game missions, Mental Notes, Social Network, Dive game mechanics, battle basics, combos, and mashups, and (gasp) three new pins. Whoaaaa! Jokes aside, let's get into it, shall we?. What's...
Video GamesSiliconera

NEO TWEWY Demo Teased in Pulled Trailer

People will apparently get a chance to try NEO The World Ends with You via a demo before the game launches. Square Enix posted, the pulled, a video that included the announcement. At the end of the clip is a static image that offered the reveal that people can “play the demo now” for NEO TWEWY. [Thanks, Wario64!]
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NEO: The World Ends With You Leaks Upcoming Demo Before Launch

Square Enix made an oopsie as the company released a trailer revealing their upcoming action RPG NEO: The World Ends With You will have a demo before release in the west. In a Tweet highlighted by Wario64, the trailer shows off gameplay before concluding with an image that reads “Play the Demo Now.” The tweet was deleted off the official channels, but those curious can still watch the trailer.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NEO TWEWY Director Reveals Demo Details

On June 23, 2021, Square Enix unveiled a NEO The world ends with you demo was on its way. First through a leaked trailer, then with an official release. At the time, it confirmed that saved data would be carried over to the full game. Now, NEO TWEWY Director Hiroyuki Ito and Square Enix Public Relations Manager Adam Pelc confirmed some of the other things people can expect from the demo on the PlayStation blog.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Play the Free Demo of NEO: The World Ends With You Right Now

NEO: The World Ends With You is coming to PS4 and Switch next month. But if you can’t wait, there’s a free demo available right now. A stylish action RPG, NEO: The World Ends With You is hitting PS4 and Switch on 27th July. It tells the story of Rindo and his friend Fret as they get tangled up in a bizarre augmented reality game known as Reapers’ Game. You can look forward to an epic story, fast-paced battles and exploration around the Shibuya area of Tokyo.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

NEO: The World Ends with You Will be Around 50 Hours Long

Beloved Nintendo DS RPG The World Ends with You is getting a sequel at long last soon, and as always sequels tend to do, NEO: The World Ends with You is hoping to be a bigger and better experience in every way possible. That, of course, includes the game’s length and how much content it’s going to have as well. According to its developers, you can expect to clock in several dozen hours.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Nier Reincarnation Will Launch In The US In July

Square Enix has now seemingly confirmed the launch date for its upcoming mobile title, Nier Reincarnation. According to IGN, the launch for the US version of Nier Reincarnation will happen in July. The game was released in Japan in February of this year, followed by pre-registration in the US a...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

NieR Reincarnation Release Date Revealed as This Summer

Square Enix’s upcoming mobile title NieR Reincarnation cemented its release date as July 28th, 2021. The title is slated to arrive on iOS and Android devices with fan-favorite creative director Yoko Taro involved in its production. NieR Reincarnation surpassed 400k pre-registrations which gave Square the go-ahead to add even more milestones and rewards ahead of its summer release date. While it is still a mobile game, there are at least some things to be excited about if you’re a fan of NieR.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Series to Begin Releasing from Next Month Individually on iOS, Android, and Steam

Following a surprise update to Final Fantasy 3 and 4 on iOS, which with new branding, Square Enix revealed the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series at E3 2021 for iOS, Android, and Steam. This set of games was showcased briefly in a sizzle reel trailer but there were a lot of questions about which sprites or versions these releases were based on and how the games would release. Today, a Square Enix video with interviews and a sprite showcase that is now private revealed that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will see individual releases for Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy 6 begin releasing from next month. There is no word on whether it will be rolling out weekly, monthly, or what right now. If you missed the original reveal, check it out here. Check out Final Fantasy 4 from the collection below:
Video GamesGematsu

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series launches beginning July

The recently announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will launch in order starting in July, Square Enix announced in a now-removed presentation video. The series—which will be available for PC, iOS, and Android—consists of individual re-releases of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. All six titles’ pixel art characters have been fully remastered from their original versions by pixel artist Kazuko Shibuya of Square Enix, who has worked on the Final Fantasy series since the first game.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The first Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster title might be releasing next month

The first title in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will allegedly launch in July, according to a now-deleted presentation video by Square Enix. Although the video was removed by the Final Fantasy publisher, Gematsu has managed to embed part of the presentation which reveals the games will start releasing next month. Since it has now been removed, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt in case Square Enix intends to change the date.