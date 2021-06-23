NEO: The World Ends with You demo revealed early, may drop very soon
NEO: The World Ends with You launches on July 27, and Square Enix has been hyping it as expected on Twitter. However, today Square Enix tweeted a video (subsequently deleted) for the game that casually announced a NEO: The World Ends with You demo will be playable either today or very soon, apparently, because it outright states, “Play the demo now!” The demo is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but series producer Tetsuya Nomura is expected to talk about the game at noon in Japan (roughly six and a half hours from now). It stands to reason the NEO: The World Ends with You demo may hit the Switch eShop and other platforms after that.www.nintendoenthusiast.com