Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pedestrian bridge collapses in DC after collision, 5 injured

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49U8PG_0adSaXoN00
  • A pedestrian bridge in Northeast Washington, D.C., collapsed onto an interstate on Wednesday.
  • Officials said a vehicle collision under the walkway led to the bridge’s collapse and, in turn, caused several other cars to crash.
  • That area of DC-295 will be closed in both directions until at least 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A pedestrian bridge in Northeast Washington, D.C., collapsed onto an interstate on Wednesday as the result of a collision.

In a press briefing, Chris Geldart, the deputy mayor of public safety for Washington, D.C., said a vehicle collision under the walkway led to the bridge’s collapse, causing several other cars to crash around 11:50 a.m.

“Everything we see on the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its mooring,” Geldart said.

Five people from the various cars were transported to hospitals with injuries, but none were deemed life-threatening.

"Avoid the area," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “I’m very thankful for our first responders who got here very quickly."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A truck involved that was carrying hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel did leak about 25 gallons of fuel into nearby drains, according to NBC Washington, but a hazardous materials team was dispatched to diminish its risk to waterways.

The collapsed bridge had connected Polk Street NE to Kenilworth Avenue NW. It was reported as having been inspected in February and showed no signs of structural damage at that time.

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management issued a statement reporting that area of DC-295 will be closed in both directions, offering “no access from US-50/New York Ave split to the 695 interchange” until at least 10 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN BIDEN’S BOLD NEW INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL?

The Hill

The Hill

252K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Traffic Accident#Ems#Nbc Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Washington StatePosted by
The Hill

Record-smashing heatwave in Pacific Northwest turns deadly

A historic heatwave is plaguing the Pacific Northwest. Two people from Washington state died of hyperthermia on Monday. Ten percent of emergency room visits on Monday were the result of heat-related illness. A historic heatwave plaguing the Pacific Northwest has turned deadly. Two people from Washington state, a 65-year-old woman...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghpa.gov

Public Safety Blotter Articles

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has released its May 2021 Uniform Crime Report (UCR) statistics sheets city-wide and for all six police zones. The statistics, which cover from May 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021, are prepared by the Crime Analysis Unit. The stats show overall crime incidents in the...
Trafficmorns.ca

OPP investigating fatal collision on Highway 403 in Ancaster

One person is dead after a head on collision involving a transport truck and a car on Highway 403 in Ancaster. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Ontario Provincial Police say...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Death toll rises to at least 16 in Florida building collapse

The death toll following the Surfside, Fla., condominium collapse has increased to 16 people, local officials confirmed Wednesday. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated during a press conference Wednesday that four more people have been confirmed dead, bringing the total count to 16. The mayor added that 12 next-of-kin notifications have been completed so far.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Seizures of fentanyl see staggering rise at southern border

Seizures of fentanyl have seen a staggering rise at the U.S.-Mexico border, specifically in the El Paso, Texas, region. Agents in Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector have seized approximately 41 pounds of fentanyl in fiscal 2021 thus far, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For comparison,...
Maryland StateVermilion Standard

Theft of traffic signs an ongoing issue in the MD of Fairview

On June 22, 2021 the Municipal District (M.D.) of Fairview held its regular council meeting. During the meeting, Council learned that in the M.D. of Fairview, traffic signs have been stolen many times and it is an ongoing issue. RCMP are continuing with this investigation and plan to host information sessions in high schools to educate youth about the detrimental impact of removing traffic signs.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Study: New York tops LA for worst traffic in nation

The New York-Newark, N.J., region has outpaced Los Angeles for the worst traffic in the country, the first time in nearly 30 years the crowded California city has not held the top spot in the Texas A&M University Transportation Institute’s annual Urban Mobility Report. The 2021 study released this week...
Public Safetycochranetimespost.ca

Missing woman located deceased – police

The North Bay Police Service has confirmed that a woman reported missing over the weekend was located deceased. Police reported 77-year-old Madelaine Brazeau missing Saturday after she was last seen at the bus terminal on Station Road at 4 p.m. By Sunday evening, police confirmed that she had been located.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Saurabh

Will L.A. get locked down once again?

As the Delta strain of coronavirus disease spreads throughout Los Angeles, many fear that the city may be placed under yet another lockdown. On June 15, the city of Los Angeles reopened after a lengthy lockdown, but only two weeks later, lockdown concerns are resurfacing thanks to the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Iowa Statebobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Boy Hit by Car Outside McDonalds on Iowa Blvd

The incident occurred on Iowa Boulevard outside a local McDonalds fast-food restaurant. Local authorities were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. that evening. The injured party was walking outside the building when he was struck by the motor vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with...
Washington, DCPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Felon From Washington, D.C Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Loaded Firearm

Sherman Evans Jr., a/k/a “Face Evans”, age 33, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).