There are few things more fun than rolling down the windows and letting in the warm air and smell of fresh-cut grass on a long summer drive. However, the warm weather also means an increased risk of thunderstorms—and more dangerous driving conditions. It's not just the obvious water hazards during thunderstorms that could be putting you at risk, though. Experts say that even touching this one part of your car during a storm could be deadly. Read on to find out how to keep yourself safe on the road this summer.