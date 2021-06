ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A flight instructor and student are dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine. The plane is a single-engine Cessna 152, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There were two people aboard the flight, both of whom died in the crash. They are not being identified at this time but First Coast News has learned that one was a flight instructor and one was a student.