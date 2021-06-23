Dawn Dillard: Southerners have their own unique terminology
I love being a Southerner. We have our own distinctive accent, our own way of looking at things and most of all, our own terminology. I’m a huge fan of Rick Bragg. If you’re a true Southerner who reads and you don’t know who he is, well...shame on you. Each month when I get my new Southern Living magazine, I immediately turn to the very back page and read what my buddy, Rick, has written about. (Ok, we’re not “buddies” but in my mind we are.)www.marshallnewsmessenger.com