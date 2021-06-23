Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dawn Dillard: Southerners have their own unique terminology

By Dawn Dillard Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love being a Southerner. We have our own distinctive accent, our own way of looking at things and most of all, our own terminology. I’m a huge fan of Rick Bragg. If you’re a true Southerner who reads and you don’t know who he is, well...shame on you. Each month when I get my new Southern Living magazine, I immediately turn to the very back page and read what my buddy, Rick, has written about. (Ok, we’re not “buddies” but in my mind we are.)

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Bragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southerners#Hands And Knees#Terminology#Southern Living#Fanta#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Dawn Dillard: Remembering the sweet things in life

“I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all.” Laura Ingalls Wilder. I can relate to this quote, nowadays it seems more than ever before. I enjoy writing because it allows me my own “time travel” capsule in which I can remember the simple things.
Relationship AdviceDaily Reflector

Wedding terminology walks down the "I'll Fly Away"

Many couples still get married in church, where they sing “I’ll Fly Away” (which is how we got the slang term “walk down the I’ll”). But even though some wedding traditions remain, much of the terminology has evolved. Do I understand what people are saying when they talk about tying the knot? Not! I have recently discovered that much of the traditional language about weddings has changed. For example:
Lifestylebostonhassle.com

Omeed & The Naturals – Pickled Dawn

An old one that somehow found it's way from a local Trystero Agent to me after all this time. has been put into the circuit. The- re is a course the charge must tak- somewhere once it is excited. (Released over a year ago but citidel rules.)
Winston, ORNRToday.com

Winston-Dillard Melon Festival goes back to the basics

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival will return to Winston’s Riverbend Park Sept. 17-19. Organizers are focusing on bringing back all the traditional events that have made the festival so popular, including an abundance of melons to eat. “There’ll be lots of good entertainment and...
Religionfpcmarietta.org

Find your own unique way to serve others.

FPC Marietta offers many ways for youth and adults to get involved with our church community and the community at large. You don’t need experience to lend your time, just a can-do attitude and willingness to complete some training for certain opportunities. We encourage you to experiment with different ways to serve until you find a real passion you can embrace. And if you haven’t yet found that passion, don’t underestimate the power of prayer to guide you.
Recipesmainstreet-nashville.com

Serve up a slice of sweet flavor

Pie is delicious any time of year, but especially when seasonal fruits are included in the recipe. When the weather warms up, mouthwatering blueberries are in season, making this an ideal time to enjoy some blueberry pie. According to Peggy Brusseau, author of “The Contented Vegan” (Head of Zeus), fresh blueberries help to make a memorable pie, especially when paired with apple, which brings sweetness and a contrast in texture.
Relationship Adviceoutsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Says Daughter’s Wedding Was ‘Crashed’ by Surprising Guests

What’s a wedding without a few wedding crashers? “Pioneer Woman” creator Ree Drummond revealed some surprising guests at her daughter Alex’s wedding. No, it wasn’t Vince Vaughn or Owen Wilson as funny as that would have been. Instead, the wedding crashers were Drummond’s own pets. Her basset hounds decided to get in on the wedding celebrations. And they walked quite a piece as well. Think “Homeward Bound” with more cake and bouquets. Okay, so maybe they didn’t trek across the country. But the hounds did walk a couple of miles.
Recipessimplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Grandma’s Tried & True Chocolate Cake with Berries

I have an old recipe box filled with my grandmother’s mother’s and my recipes from over the years. It is like a culinary family record. The best part is the little notes my mother and grandmother would make on the recipes. I found this old chocolate cake recipe from the...
Recipesourstate.com

Peach Melba Parfait

1 cup ripe peaches (about 3/4 pound), peeled, pitted, and mashed. 1 (12-ounce) package unsweetened frozen raspberries, thawed. 8 peach slices (optional, for garnish) Combine ice cream, peaches, schnapps, and vanilla in a freezer-safe container; stir well. Freeze until firm. Place raspberries, honey, and lemon juice in a blender and...
RecipesThe Picky Eater

No-Bake Cookies Without Peanut Butter

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure. These healthy no-bake cookies without peanut butter is one of my very favorite cookie recipes! Rich cocoa powder, desiccated coconut, vanilla, cashew butter, and oats come together for a classic cookie recipe that is absolutely delightful! Healthy, vegan, and gluten free too!
Recipessimplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Peach Galette

This Gluten-Free Peach Galette is a classic summer pie recipe with a rustic crust and an emphasis on fresh peaches. Servings: 4 servings (Two 5-inch galettes) 2 cups (240 g) gluten-free all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting. ½ cup (100 g) cane sugar. ¾ cup (170 g) cold...
PhotographyPosted by
Mashed

Have People Really Left Their Own Photos At Cracker Barrel?

Internet challenges are weird. In the past decade alone, there have been a variety of food challenges that despite their food-focused nature, are anything but pleasant. The Cinnamon Challenge asked people to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon in 60 seconds without any water, leading the participant to cough profusely. The Cheese Challenge, while less harmful, involved flinging a piece of cheese at a baby and laughing hysterically as it stuck to a confused recipient. And the more recent Tide Pod Challenge had many worried, when teens dared each other to eat Tide Pods, which usually ended with the one taking the challenge heading to the hospital to have his stomach pumped (via The Washington Post).
Food & Drinksglutenfreealchemist.com

Cherry Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Mascarpone

Deliciously decadent Cherry Ice Cream made with a Mascarpone base… Swirled through with candied cherries and shards of dark chocolate. Cherry Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Mascarpone – A keeper of a recipe. Cherry Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Mascarpone is the perfect recipe to celebrate cherry season....
Food & DrinksFood52

31 Summery Fruit Desserts Bursting With Flavor

For some people (okay, for me), the July farmers' market generates as much excitement as crippling anxiety. There's just so much there—what to do with all of it? To help you narrow it down, we've gathered our best summer fruit desserts. You’ll find trifles layered with berries and cream, plus cupcakes inspired by every kid's favorite summer beverage (strawberry lemonade). There are easy no-bake desserts for when you don't want to turn on an oven...and let's be honest, no one wants to turn on the oven when it is nearly triple-digit temperatures outside. But there's also plenty of ice cream recipes for those same triple-digit-temperature days. And, if worse comes to worst, eating your summer fruit raw—or with a dusting of confectioners' sugar or a drizzle of honey—is always a good option.
Food & DrinksApartment Therapy

The Culinary-School Staple You Should Always Have in Your Own Kitchen

I learned a lot in culinary school — things like how to make a sauce, cook chicken perfectly, make flawless beans and grains, for example. But the most important thing I learned is that having the right tools for the job makes all the difference. See, professional kitchens are stocked with gear that make prepping, cooking, and cleaning infinitely easier.
Recipespieladybakes.com

No Bake Grasshopper Pie with Cool Whip | a 60’s treat {Video}

This scrumptiously super EASY no bake grasshopper pie with cool whip is so light and fluffy – In addition to the delicious Cool Whip, there is Cream Cheese, Oreos & Crème de Menthe!. With a smooth minty chocolate-y taste, folks will ask for seconds. Think mint chocolate chip ice cream!...
Recipesmoderncrumb.com

Soft Frosted Sugar Cookies (Secret Recipe)

The most delicious soft frosted sugar cookies you will ever have! They are a super soft and chewy almond and vanilla flavored cookie with a fluffy thick pink frosting on top. These sugar cookies always get rave reviews from everyone who tries them and it’s impossible to eat just one.