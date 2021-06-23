Yankees Unable to Secure Win vs. Royals Tuesday Night
The New York Yankees lost 6-5 at home to the Kansas City Royals as almost a -300 favorite. It was Gerrit Cole’s 15th start of the season, and the Bronx Bombers are just 8-7 in those outings. Interestingly enough, New York has not won a game in which Cole received a no-decision. The Yankees right-hander is actually 8-3 on the season with a 2.33 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award at -177.www.sportsgrid.com