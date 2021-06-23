Yankees Unable to Secure Win vs. Royals Tuesday Night

From the Yankees following Sunday’s win over the A’s:. The Yankees improved to 2-1 on their six-game homestand...have won five of their last six games. Are 7-4 since their four-game losing streak (6/3-6). Since their season-high five-game losing streak from 4/13-18, are 33-23 (.589) since 4/20. Six of the Yankees’ last seven wins and eight of their last 10 have been comeback wins...19 of their 38 wins this season have been come-from-behind wins. Have won three of their last four series and have won or split 14 of their last 18 series since 4/20 (10-4-3).