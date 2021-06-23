Margaritaville Lake Resort and Bernhardt Winery Partner for Fun, Wine, and Islands
PLANTERSVILLE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston and Bernhardt Winery make it easy to transport yourself to a vacation state of mind. Sip on award-winning wine while listening to live music during the legendary Bernhardt Winery Summer Concert Series. Then, when the evening is over, kick back and enjoy an overnight stay in a lakeside guest suite or lakeview cottage at nearby Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston.www.woodlandsonline.com