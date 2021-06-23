Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration returning to Poway

Poway’s traditional Fourth of July celebrations return this year with the Old Fashioned Fourth of July at Old Poway Park and two firework shows. After being unable to hold the event last year due to the pandemic, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road. This free, family-friendly event will include patriotic entertainment, western reenactors, free children’s crafts, train displays and old-fashioned games, said Rene Carmichael, community outreach coordinator. Treats will be for sale and rides on one of the Poway-Midland Railroad’s vehicles will be available for a nominal fee.