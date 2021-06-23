Clean Clothes

The Laundry Room in Culver City is a one-stop shop for all your washing needs. It was always Denise Morton’s dream to open her own laundromat. Growing up, her family would take a big camping trip every year and come back with piles of clothes and blankets that smelled of campfire smoke. Morton recalled going with her mom to a local laundromat in Castro Valley where she grew up. They would spend the day there washing their camping gear and big loads of laundry while having conversations with the woman who owned the laundromat.