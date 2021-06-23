Cancel
The Woodlands, TX

The John Cooper School | 17th Annual Signatures Author Series Announces New York Times Bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid as Keynote

By Jessica Holloway
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The John Cooper School Fine Arts Council is very pleased to announce that Taylor Jenkins Reid, the New York Times bestselling novelist of Malibu Rising and Daisy Jones & the Six is the keynote speaker for the 17th Annual Signatures Author Series event to be held on December 3 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

