Danny and Vivan Wolf were awarded the J.V. and Helen Heyser Award at the Annual Texas Junior Angus State Show. The Wolf's were awarded this in 2020; however, they did not recieve their plaque until the 2021 show. This award is given to those who sponsor, promote and work hard to support the Texas Junior Angus Association. The Wolf's have given over $5,000 in scholarship money to graduating…