Almost 300,000 have applied for local pandemic rent relief. Another round of assistance could be coming.

Nearly 300,000 applicants have sought pandemic rent assistance so far through Illinois, Cook County and Chicago programs, and some officials say there is a need for more help. Another round of rental assistance could be coming, officials said, after Congress approved additional funding in the American Rescue Plan in March. The next round would be in addition to several earlier rounds of mostly federally-funded rent relief offered by Chicago, Cook County and Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.chicagotribune.com