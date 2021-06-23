Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rabon and Lee’s medical cannabis bill earns bipartisan praise, gets spotlight in committee

By Preston Lennon
portcitydaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, R-Gaston, is now a cosponsor of the Compassionate Care Act. Amid the flurry of cannabis bills North Carolina lawmakers have proposed this session — each with a unique spin on state-level weed reform — one proposal stands out with bipartisan support. Cape Fear Senators Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, presented the N.C. Compassionate Care Act before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.

portcitydaily.com
State
California State
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
