Rabon and Lee’s medical cannabis bill earns bipartisan praise, gets spotlight in committee

It’s not just the Republicans standing in the way of progress. The truth of the matter is there are still plenty of Democrats who oppose marijuana as well. Marijuana. It is now more popular in the United States than sliced bread, baseball, and reality television. Somewhere around 90% of the nation’s population believes weed should be legal for adults 21 and older — the same as alcohol and tobacco — and that Uncle Sam should find a way to capitalize on it and force police to focus on actual crime.