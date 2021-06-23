Cancel
The CDC Just Confirmed This Condition Could Be a Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

By Kali Coleman
COVID vaccination has been associated with a variety of relatively common side effects, none of them serious. Headache, fever, and fatigue can occur for anyone who gets one of the available COVID vaccines, and they should go away completely a few days after vaccination, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Over the past few weeks, however, more and more reports have been surfacing about a potential delayed vaccine side effect mainly hitting younger men: heart inflammation. During a recent meeting to review data on cases of this potential complication, the CDC confirmed that there is a "likely association" between heart inflammation and COVID mRNA vaccines—especially in younger men.

