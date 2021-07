MONROE – When Ruth Perez signed up for Common Heart’s Getting Ahead focus group it was during a very stressful time. Her Mom was in the hospital with COVID, she was working toward her GED, and her family had been without water for three months because they couldn’t pay the bill. She was nervous about sharing her story of living in poverty but also because she had never used Zoom before and had to seek help from her daughter-in-law to be able to attend.