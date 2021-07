Margie Price, 83, of Monroe went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on June 22, 2021. Margie dearly loved her family and her Lord and Savior. She is predeceased by her brother, J. W. Hill. Margie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Wendell Price; children, Tommy (Melinda) Price, Cindy (Mike) Mertz, Barry (Tammy) Price; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; sister, Helen Helms and numerous nieces and nephews.