James M. (Mike) Hill 1942-2021

James M. (Mike) Hill passed away June 10, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1942 in Sulphur Springs to his parents, Clarence Olive Hill and Thelma Jo Tucker as their only child. He grew up in Mineola, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and graduated from Mineola High School in 1960 with his life-long friends. He later graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in chemical engineering and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Lamar University. His career as a business appraiser culminated with the formation of Hill Schwartz Spilker Keller, LLC from which he retired in 2019. Mike married Penny DeAlba in 1964 and was blessed with five children and 20 grandchildren. Mike was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Mason Vance; and daughter-in-law, Whitney Hill. He is survived by his wife, Penny Hill; and children, Mike and April Hill of Houston; David Hill of Salt Lake City, Utah; Michelle and Matt Vance of Farmington, Utah; Cynthia Hill Goosby of Dallas; and Lauren and Geoffrey Palmer of Austin. Funeral services were held at Beaty Funeral Home. His was interred in the Roselawn Cemetery, Mineola. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org), Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (http://donate.lovetotherescue.org) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).