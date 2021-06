Fat Joe has teamed up with The Dad Gang to celebrate Black fatherhood. As per a recent announcement, the rapper will partake in the collective's second annual March of Dads in Brooklyn, New York on Father's Day (June 20). The walk will kick off at 10 AM at Grand Army Plaza with opening remarks from Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and make its way to the Brooklyn Museum. Before it begins, the rapper, who happens to be a father of three, will also present The Dad Gang with a donation from CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy, which will go to the non-profit Random Acts of Dadness organization. Free gifts will be given out to the first 100 fathers who arrive on-site.