Greg Bowl Takes Into the Unique and Mysterious World of Pro Wrestling

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. In the early days of professional wrestling, few people knew the truth about it. Back then, the people in the arenas believed what the promotions were telling them. There was a good guy and a bad guy: both would fight it out in the ring. But photographer Greg Bowl got to see behind the curtain. The intimate access the wrestling promotions gave him let him understand the realities of an industry that was always hidden behind kayfabe. Allowing us to go back to the 70s, Bowl shares his professional wrestling images, as well as the rich history and stories behind them.

