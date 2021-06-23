Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Selection of vacation home rentals getting sparse

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KTVT) — If you’re holding out on making summer travel plans, you may be out of luck if they involve a vacation home rental. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, short-term rentals have been surging, and they’re even hotter this summer. A three-hour drive from DFW, Broken Bow, Oklahoma...

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation Rentals#Sparse#Vacation Home#Ktvt#Vrbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Lifestylephocuswire.com

Booking windows start to lengthen in vacation rentals

The length of time from booking to stay has increased dramatically in the first three months of 2021 compared to the pandemic-hit 2020. Data from private accommodation specialist Vacasa indicates a shift in the median booking window from 20-30 days in 2020 to 35-40 days in Q1 of this year.
LifestyleInman.com

Travelers rush to book thin rental inventory in hot US vacation spots

Demand for vacation rental homes has outpaced supply in the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Midwest, Vrbo’s president said in a recent interview. Demand for vacation rental homes is outstripping the number of available hosts in a number of popular U.S. destinations, Vrbo’s president told Yahoo Money in a recent interview.
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Forget The View: Tech Is Most Important Vacation Rental Amenity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'workcation' trend is bringing vacation technology desires and frustrations into the spotlight, according to new research from tech care company Asurion. The online survey of 500 Digital Nomads - people who are blending work with leisure travel - showcases the need for vacation rentals with more reliable tech amenities as more people embrace the remote work lifestyle.
Traveltravelerstoday.com

Tips for Choosing the Best Vacation Rental Apartments

Are you planning on going for a weekend getaway, holiday, or Christmas with friends and family? Finding the best vacation rental is crucial for a great holiday. Vacation apartments are more incredible deals in substitute of resorts and hotels. Real estate Mallorca has the best vacation apartments that offer home comfort, more space, privacy, and affordability. However, you need to put some factors into considerations to help you find the best vacation rentals.
LifestyleArgus Observer Online

BBB advises: Tips for booking a short-term vacation rental

Trips have never been more popular. This is the first summer since social distancing kept most of us at home, and seemingly everyone is ready for a vacation. With travel demand surging, customers booking getaways are encountering limited options and rising prices. “We’re seeing the biggest travel rebound in nearly...
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

Demand for Vacation Homes Is Still Strong

The pandemic created a tremendous interest in vacation homes across the country. Throughout the last year, many people purchased second homes as a safe getaway from the challenges of the health crisis. With many professionals working from home and many students taking classes remotely, it made sense to see a migration away from cities and into counties with more vacation destinations.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

How to gear up for summer 2021 in the vacation rental industry

Domestic travel bookings are surging according to AirDNA as vaccination programs gain momentum and there remains a pent-up demand to get away. After a tough year, travelers are increasingly determined to make plans. Drive-to destinations are top of the list - a Vrbo report states that 59% of US travelers...
Internethomedepot.com

The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations; Opens New Rental Locations

The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of new “Rent Online, Pick-up In Store” technology. From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.
TravelNew York Post

Vacation rental prices surge as pandemic-weary people begin to travel

Pandemic travel deals are long gone, summer tourists are quickly learning. COVID-19 all but decimated the travel industry, with plummeting plane ticket and hotel costs due to shelter-in-place orders. But now, there’s a surge in both interest and cost for holiday hot spots as the US begins to remove restrictions.
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

What to Do When the Host Cancels Your Vacation Rental

When booking a vacation rental, it always feels like you are signing away your life when you accept the Terms and Conditions. Usually, you glance at the cancellation policy just in case you have to make a change. What you probably don’t think about is what happens if the host cancels. What are your rights then? Unfortunately, apart from a refund, there isn’t much else you will get, and sadly, I learned that the hard way.
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

How to Make Your Vacation Rental Disability-Friendly

Disability-accessible properties open up a door of opportunity for both travelers and homeowners. Installing these features into your house will make it more inclusive and boost your value without compromising aesthetics. Even those who aren’t disabled will enjoy the convenience that these disability features provide. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook...
weneedavacation.com

Edgartown Vacation Rental - ID 28141

This 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3600 sq. ft Katama home was built in 2006 and features a wide-open floor plan for large gatherings -- but plenty of room to separate for a little privacy. The first floor features a large common area with living room/dining room/kitchen and a master bedroom with bathroom. Cathedral ceilings add to the open feeling. The second floor has an another master bedroom with bathroom and day bed; and two additional bedrooms -- plus a TV lounge area with couch. The finished basement includes another TV/lounge/pool table area plus one additional bedroom and bathroom. The house has premium additions including hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, 2 refrigerators, central air, granite/marble counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 grills, Internet, and 4 flat-screen TV's with cable - and linens are provided. A caretaker located on the island is available for any issues.
Travelhometownfocus.us

Tips for booking a summer vacation rental

After a dismal 2020 when people’s movements were greatly restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and tourism could increase significantly beginning in the summer of 2021. That’s great news for the businesses and workers who make their living in the tourism industry, and it’s music to the ears of people itching to get out of the house and head off for parts unknown.
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Featured Vacation Rental: June 17

Address: 605 E 8th St, Unit C, Ocean City, NJ 08226. The center of it all- 2 blocks to boardwalk, beach, downtown, w/ ocean views!. A Dream Getaway! This custom-designed 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium is centrally located in the historic section of Ocean City and is one of the “Historic Varsity Inn Condos” with a breakfast/lunch spot just downstairs. Worried about parking in downtown? We have you covered! Owner has bought one (1) premium parking spot 2 blocks away in the Charlie lot— guaranteeing you have somewhere to park your car RIGHT IN DOWNTOWN!
Lifestyleorlandovacation.com

Specific Vacation Homes

Just a short 7 minute drive from Walt Disney World you find a the Terra Verde Resort Gated Community. This home away from home atmosphere gives one pause and relax as well as re-charge after a day at the theme parks This resort features a large community heated pool, large sundeck, beach volley ball court, children play area, and sites on a lake stocked with fish. There is a sunning beach, state of the art fitness center. Whatever you need it is at Terra Verde Resort.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Vacation Rentals

A good host is the one who keeps his guest in the loop and ensures all their queries are answered in time. But realistically this can be overwhelming to be available 24/7 and reply to repetitive queries. So, what’s the solution? continue reading →. Appointments. September, 7 2011. In this...
Wichita, KSfoxkansas.com

Wichita dealing with rental home shortage

The housing market is booming and rental houses have become few and far between with a huge surge in demand. Landlords are saying they've been completely overwhelmed with applications. With a rise in the housing market has come a rise in the number of people looking for rental homes. FOX...
Public Safetykmaland.com

BBB warns of vacation rental, rental car scams

(KMAland) -- With the summer months in full swing, many KMAland families are heading out on vacations, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of several vacation-related scams. The BBB Scam Tracker reports an uptick in the number of vacation rental scams now that many people are able to hit...
Travelstaradvertiser.com

Vacation rental occupancy tops hotels, pre-pandemic level for May

Vacation rental occupancy statewide was slightly better in May as it was during the same month in 2019, a record-setting pre-pandemic year. However, supply and demand were still below pre-pandemic times, according to a Hawaii Tourism Authority report released today that utilized Transparent Intelligence data. May was the most recent...