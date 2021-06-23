Selection of vacation home rentals getting sparse

This 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3600 sq. ft Katama home was built in 2006 and features a wide-open floor plan for large gatherings -- but plenty of room to separate for a little privacy. The first floor features a large common area with living room/dining room/kitchen and a master bedroom with bathroom. Cathedral ceilings add to the open feeling. The second floor has an another master bedroom with bathroom and day bed; and two additional bedrooms -- plus a TV lounge area with couch. The finished basement includes another TV/lounge/pool table area plus one additional bedroom and bathroom. The house has premium additions including hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, 2 refrigerators, central air, granite/marble counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 grills, Internet, and 4 flat-screen TV's with cable - and linens are provided. A caretaker located on the island is available for any issues.