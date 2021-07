With minicamp now in the rear-view mirror, the players will now take a month off before coming back together in Spartanburg for training camp. While there are a number of position and role battles that are going to come down to what happens in the South Carolina heat, we now have a much clearer picture of how some of these competitions are taking shape following the conclusion of minicamp. With that in mind, what is our best guess at what the Panthers’ roster will look like come September?