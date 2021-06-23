Cancel
Redbirds Nootbaar optioned to Cardinals

By Jarvis Greer
wmcactionnews5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The road between Memphis and St. Louis has not been as well traveled as usual between the Triple-A Memphis Redbrids and their major league parent Cardinals in St. Louis. But one Redbird burned rubber up I-55. Redbirds outfielder Lars Nootbaar is called up by the Cardinals.

